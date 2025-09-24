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Now or Never: How to Finish the Job in Iran
This is the moment to break Iran’s resistance, force an agreement on American and Israeli terms, and finish the war on the ground of our choosing. We do…
Mar 26
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General Yoav Gallant
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The Finishing Act
Israel has proven it can win on seven fronts. The question now is whether it can convert that victory into something that lasts.
Mar 20
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General Yoav Gallant
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Iran Alone
Iran tried to isolate Israel. Instead, it united an entire region against itself.
Mar 5
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General Yoav Gallant
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Finish the Job
As Iran’s weakness will shape the coming decades in the Middle East, the US and Israel must not stop until the mission is complete.
Mar 2
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General Yoav Gallant
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February 2026
The Next Strategic Shift in the Middle East
How Iran's weakness is creating Turkey's opportunity
Feb 27
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General Yoav Gallant
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What Israel Learned About Striking Iran
Will the United States strike Iran? This question dominates current discussions, but it may be the wrong one. The real question is: when should force be…
Feb 17
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General Yoav Gallant
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The Defense Risk Premium
Military capability now acts as economic insurance, protecting institutions and markets in crises. Israel shows how resilience closely tracks security…
Feb 5
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General Yoav Gallant
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January 2026
Written in Ink, Signed in Fire
From Egypt to Lebanon, history shows that ceasefires endure only when Israel is at the top of the hill, not just at the negotiating table.
Jan 21
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General Yoav Gallant
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September 2025
One Year After: Defeating Hezbollah and Opening the Door to a New Lebanon
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Sep 24, 2025
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General Yoav Gallant
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The UN’s Betrayal and Israel’s Fight for Truth
For decades, Israel has tried, sometimes against our better instincts, to work with the United Nations.
Sep 24, 2025
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General Yoav Gallant
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Hostages First, Then Hamas: Only One Order in Gaza
Five objectives were set for the war in Gaza. Three have been achieved. Two remain. There is only one order that secures both.
Sep 10, 2025
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General Yoav Gallant
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August 2025
From Aid to Investment: A Strategic Vision for the 2048 US–Israel Partnership
The United States and Israel have one of the most successful defense partnerships in the modern world.
Aug 14, 2025
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General Yoav Gallant
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Michael (Mikey) Gallant
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© 2026 General Yoav Gallant
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