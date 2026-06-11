The Defense Memo

The Defense Memo

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Brian Katz's avatar
Brian Katz
7d

Thank you for putting a bright light on this most important consideration in the war.

I’m confident that Netanyahu & Trump understand this reality and are working together to achieve success.

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Barry Black's avatar
Barry Black
7d

Iran will eventually have the nuclear material and associated expertise to assemble a nuclear bomb, which will be used to either extract concessions or deploy to Tel Aviv!!

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