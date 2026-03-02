The Defense Memo

The Defense Memo

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Rabbi Dr. Daniel M. Zucker's avatar
Rabbi Dr. Daniel M. Zucker
Mar 2

Yoav Gallant correct IMO; the IRGC regime MUST be totally dismanteled.

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
Mar 2

I pray for you

before dawn from the

bitter edge of the Diaspora.

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