The Defense Memo

The Defense Memo

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Caroline L's avatar
Caroline L
Mar 5Edited

This time of incredible action and vision - so much the way of Israel… visionary, bold and sacrificial. I hope and pray that the military action, expertise, intelligence and strategic planning being carried out by Israel and the USA will unite the Middle East in an unanticipated and creative way. So many media sources in Europe lag behind the actuality and the potential - the UK media lack insight and understanding and it shows, military leaders here give better commentary than journalists. Anyway - Am Yisrael Chai - and may this be a time of astonishing victory over terrorism and regimes wedded to violence by stealth and theocracy.

Thank you General Golant

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Saul's avatar
Saul
Mar 5

Didn’t they run a piece on “Israel alone” post Oct 7th?

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