The Defense Memo

The Defense Memo

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Jim McCarthy's avatar
Jim McCarthy
5d

Why don’t you go sell your vision to the American people at the US Capitol?

You can address Congress with your concerns, and military proposals.

Don’t forget to let Americans know that it will be their son’s and daughter’s lives needed for this significant military operation.

Having the support of the people you need to accomplish these objectives is critical for the overall success of the mission.

And while you’re at it, please explain to the American people, why Israel tolerates the illegal settlement building, land confiscation, and displacement of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Be sure to let the American people know that it is their taxes that have aided and abetted the Israeli government in so many opportunistic and cynical ways.

And always remember to say,

Thank You.

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Pxx's avatar
Pxx
5d

If US or Israeli leadership were concerned with not having Iran as a "threat", they could and should have taken the offer they were negotiating - or more precisely pretending to as a cover for launching the assassination and unprovoked attack.

Israeli ultra-nationalists have pushed a program of aggressive expansion, with zero respect for humanity and international law. To the dismay of so many, apparently learned the exactly wrong lesson from the relatively recent experience of Jews at the hands of the Germans when that country was taken over by highly propagandized ultra-nationalists and racists interested in territorial expansion and demographic purity. Sound familiar?

The "job in Iran" will not be finished, it is heading for a long and very bloody land war in which the US under particularly unintelligent leadership will dragged further in. Eternal shame on the author for encouraging this.

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