The Defense Memo

The Defense Memo

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Rod D. Martin's avatar
Rod D. Martin
Oct 12

You should write more!

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Mark Akst's avatar
Mark Akst
Oct 12

Thank you for the excellent analysis of the military/political situation in the Middle East vis a vis Israel.

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