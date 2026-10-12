Three years ago Israel found itself in a war that later developed into the longest and most complicated war in its history, fought on seven fronts at once. The scale of what we have achieved since is sharpened by where we stood on the morning of October 7, which was the lowest point we have known.

Alongside that, the strategic objectives have not yet been completed. In Gaza and in Lebanon the problem was the absence of a complementary political move that had to follow the military achievements. On the Iranian front the problem was different, and it was the choice of a wrong strategic objective, which arrived at the same place by another route. Israeli planning has always been organized around three circles of hostility, and those three arenas sit in three different circles.

The first is internal, meaning Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the radical groups in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria, those openly committed to our destruction. The second is the states on our borders, Lebanon and Syria, and also Jordan and Egypt, with whom we have peace agreements that have been of enormous importance and have stood firm through three years of war, which deserves saying more often than it is said.

The third circle has in recent years become a term attached to Iran and a synonym for the struggle against it, though what it actually describes is conflict with states that share no border with us. In earlier generations those were states such as Iraq and Libya, which have since weakened a great deal and are occupied today mainly with their own internal struggles and their survival. In our generation the circle is represented by Iran, together with the organizations and proxies Iran directs in Iraq, in Yemen and elsewhere.

Against those three circles of hostility I have pointed before to a fourth, the circle of Israel’s close allies, which serves as a stabilizing anchor for building balancing regional alliances. All four have changed dramatically since the fall of 2023.

Gaza

As Defense Minister I set five objectives for this war on the first day, and the cabinet adopted them a few days later. Three of them depended mainly on military capability and were realized during my term in office. We dismantled Hamas as a fighting organization, battalion by battalion and brigade by brigade. We eliminated its leadership, Sinwar, Deif, Haniyeh and the men around them. And we created complete freedom of action for the IDF throughout the Strip. The army Hamas had on October 7 cannot be reassembled from what is left of it.

The other two objectives required a political move to follow the military ones. The IDF’s role was to create the conditions, and the government’s job was to convert the military achievement into a political one. The urgent objective was the return of all the hostages, with the highest priority on bringing the living home quickly and alive. The important objective was to replace Hamas rule with an alternative that is not Israel.

Hostages returned during the truce of November 2023, and again under the ceasefire that took effect in January 2025, which was concluded across the American transition, negotiated by the Biden administration in its final days with Steve Witkoff already at the table on the president-elect’s behalf and the election itself already weighing on Hamas’s calculations. The hostages still held after that came home because of President Trump’s commitment and the deal he built, and he deserves a great deal of credit for both.

Our own government should have reached an agreement of that kind far sooner, and on broadly similar terms. A framework was on the table in the summer of 2024, the government chose not to take it, and at the end of August six hostages were murdered in the tunnels, four of them already on the list for release. That is a national wound, and the lesson of it was available at the time.

Because the deal that finally came was formed and led in Washington rather than in Jerusalem, it arrived with a commitment that the fighting must end, and that is what left the fifth objective resting on Hamas’s willingness to lay down its weapons. From long and close acquaintance with that organization I will say that Hamas will not disarm except under military pressure. In the reality of this region the only body that can apply effective pressure of that kind is the IDF, and the IDF is now limited in the force it can use by the agreement the government approved and committed to before the United States.

I began making the argument in January 2024 and made it publicly in May, that if we failed to build a Palestinian alternative we would be left with two bad options, Hamas ruling Gaza or Israel ruling Gaza. Three years on we have arrived at both at once, with Israel holding one part of the Strip and Hamas the other, which is the worst of the outcomes available to us.

Judea and Samaria

The IDF has fought continuously against terror in Judea and Samaria since the founding of the state, before the Six-Day War and in every year since. One lesson has repeated itself in Gaza, in Lebanon and in Judea and Samaria: in every place we leave, terror grows back faster. That is exactly what happened in Jenin, where after the 2005 disengagement the refugee camp began to resemble Gaza, which is why we went in three months before the war to take it apart.

Hamas expected October 7 to open a general intifada in Judea and Samaria, with the territory rising behind Gaza within days. It did not happen, despite very serious efforts by Iran, by Hamas abroad, by Islamic Jihad and even by Hezbollah to smuggle in weapons and push the public toward both popular unrest and terror attacks. The deterrence we established in Gaza and in Lebanon made clear to everyone there that we are prepared to do whatever our defense requires, and that was the single greatest restraining factor, together with the excellent work of the IDF.

This territory sits at the center of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and deserves an analysis of its own. Here I am addressing only what is related to the war.

Lebanon

Hezbollah opened a war of attrition against us on October 8 to split the strength of the IDF. Because the government did not accept my recommendation to eliminate the organization as early as the fourth day of the war, including its leaders, its missile arsenal and then some 15,000 operatives through booby-trapped communication devices prepared for that mission over many years, we found ourselves dividing our military strength between Gaza and Lebanon, which was precisely the plan Hezbollah had devised to reduce the pressure on Gaza.

This is a case for the principle the Prussian strategist Carl von Clausewitz set out 200 years ago, that you concentrate your effort against the strong enemy first, while you are at the peak of your own strength, because if you reach him only after a war against the weaker enemy you may reach him when you are already too weak. As a result of not acting in time, about half the IDF’s order of battle, in the air and on the ground, stood ready in the north for a full year, which lengthened the war in the south considerably and weakened us where we were actually fighting.

Although the September 2024 campaign did not run in the original planned order and sequence, which had been to simulate a ground maneuver, draw Hezbollah into calling up its fighters, and set off the walkie-talkies once the men were wearing the vests that carried them. We had to set them off on September 17 and 18 because the pagers were about to be exposed, while most of the walkie-talkies were still in storage rather than on chests. Three days later we killed close to 20 Radwan commanders in Beirut. On September 23, 15 hours of strikes destroyed more than 80 percent of Hezbollah’s rockets and missiles. On September 27 we eliminated Nasrallah and the senior commanders the organization had left at that point. And on October 1, 2024 we launched a ground maneuver to destroy, physically and at close range, the terror infrastructure on the northern border that threatened Israeli residents.

At the beginning of November 2024 the terms were set for an agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which placed Hezbollah at the lowest point it has ever known. I insisted on three iron principles. The first two came directly from UN Security Council Resolution 1701 of 2006, that no Hezbollah forces would be present within 10 kilometers of the Israeli border, and that the entry of weapons and munitions into Lebanon by land, air and sea would be prohibited. The third was the most significant and entirely new, and it was also agreed in a side letter with the United States, that if Hezbollah fails to meet the first two, Israel reserves the right to act by any means to enforce the agreement.

The year 2025 was relatively quiet on the northern border, the result of the deep deterrence we achieved and of the agreement that was reached. That situation began to crack during the campaign against Iran, which I will get to shortly.

Syria

Assad’s regime fell in December 2024 without a single Israeli soldier firing a shot, through a chain that began when Turkey pushed al-Sharaa forward and turned very quickly into a domino effect that revealed how weak that regime had always been. Israel used the opportunity and destroyed what the Syrian army held, its aircraft, its ships, its tanks and its missiles. A Sunni movement hostile to Iran taking power in Damascus has made smuggling weapons to Hezbollah by land, sea and air far less convenient than it was.

The regime that replaced Assad is not democratic and not Western in orientation, and a number of its leaders came out of ISIS and al-Qaeda. The flags changed while the ideology may not have, and we should deal with them on that understanding. The most that can realistically be expected there is de-confliction, a mutual understanding of non-confrontation, and the Syrians know perfectly well that they have more urgent problems than Israel, which asks for nothing more than a defensive space on its border, clear of hostile and extreme forces.

Turkey has become the principal external power in Damascus, with forces in the north and influence reaching to within tens of kilometers of us, and the new government has said openly that it needs Turkish support to rebuild its army and intends to take it. Turkey cannot be allowed to reach a position where its presence in Syria leaves us unable to defend ourselves against Iran, against Syria and against Lebanon.

Iraq

Iraqi militias that support Iran, chief among them Kataib Hezbollah, attacked Israel several times during the first year of the war, and Nasrallah was closely involved in coordinating their activity with Iran’s other proxies in the region. Israel’s response against them was pointed and precise, and it was later agreed that calming the Iraqi arena falls under American responsibility and authority. CENTCOM forces did that work well.

Iran

For four decades Iran invested in two plans in parallel. The first was a ring of fire around Israel, the proxy program and the creation of a war of attrition on Israel’s borders, part of a strategy designed to wear Israel down and buy time to develop a nuclear weapon while Israel was sunk in other wars. The second was its nuclear program.

The ring has now almost entirely collapsed and the nuclear program has taken a heavy blow, and yet the fruit of it is still there, fissile material enriched close to weapons grade, roughly 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, the product of 30 years of work under that program. Israel’s central objective against Iran has always been to ensure it does not possess a nuclear weapon, and that material is what stands between the objective and the achievement of it.

When I took office I set aside the plan I had inherited, which was expensive in intelligence sources and offered no answer to the war that would follow the moment we acted, and I directed the air force and the General Staff at one objective, a secured corridor that would let us reach any point in Iran, followed by air superiority and air dominance over it. That work began in late October 2024, after Iran had fired some 200 ballistic missiles at us on October 1, and it removed Iranian air defense and opened the corridor.

Operation Rising Lion in June 2025 paralyzed Iran’s capability to produce fissile material, with the IDF striking Natanz and Isfahan and the American military striking Fordow, following a wise and courageous decision by the President. Despite that excellent achievement by both militaries, the material itself had already been created and remains in Iranian hands. In any enrichment process that may begin in the future the Iranians would start from a very advanced point, and could reach enough for a single bomb within a few weeks, even working on a limited scale at a concealed site.

This is the main weakness in the achievements of the war, and it follows from the choice of a wrong strategic objective, replacing the regime in Iran rather than getting the fissile material out first. The campaign that opened in February 2026 changed direction, and in my view that was a grave mistake. Our duty was to act in a different order, beginning with the extraction of the fissile material by a joint Israeli and American commando operation, or alternatively by concentrating our fire and negotiating under it, and the moment for that was the spring of 2026.

Every tactical action required of the IDF, of the American military and of the two together was carried out well. The supreme leader was eliminated and the regime was not replaced. There was almost no change in the nuclear program, since nearly all of that had already been achieved in June 2025. And on Hormuz we went backwards. When military objectives are achieved and do not produce the political and strategic result, the objectives the political level set for the military were the wrong ones.

Yemen

The Houthis in Yemen closed the Bab al-Mandab strait at the start of the war, first to Israeli shipping and then to others, and moved on to firing drones and ballistic missiles at us. Yemen sits more than 2,000 kilometers from Israel, and a large share of world trade between the Far East and Europe passes through that strait and onward through the Suez Canal, one of Egypt’s main sources of revenue. This is therefore a global problem before it is an Israeli one.

When one of those drones killed a man in Tel Aviv in July 2024, I ordered the strike on Hodeidah, and we struck them many times after that. From that moment they understood that hitting Israel exacts a price, and their behavior toward us has been measured ever since while it has been careless toward everyone else. Israel knows how to deal with the Houthis, but the threat they create to world trade and through it to the world order, as well as to Saudi Arabia and other countries, is a challenge for the United States and the Gulf states to answer.

The internal struggle for Yemen is a matter for the Yemenis and for their neighbors. The Houthis now control roughly a third of the territory and two-thirds of the population, including Sanaa for many years, which threatens the legitimate government in Aden and the Arabian Peninsula alike, since the cities they are firing at are Saudi.

In the Memorandum of Agreement signed in 1975, at the time of Prime Minister Rabin and President Ford, the United States recorded in paragraph 14 that it regards the Straits of Bab al-Mandab and the Strait of Gibraltar as international waterways, undertook to support Israel’s right to free and unimpeded passage through them, and recognized Israel’s right of overflight. This is a signed agreement and not a declaration of intent, and I showed it to Secretary of State Blinken as early as the spring of 2024, in my office in Tel Aviv, pointing out to him that it is an American commitment with no expiry date and no sunset clause.

The rest of the world

We spent three years working almost entirely inside those circles, which is how a country fighting on several fronts has to allocate its attention and how I would allocate it again. The cost appeared elsewhere. Most of the world is neither our enemy nor our ally, and it holds a position on us that formed largely without our participation, which is a situation we have never built a doctrine to handle.

Three years after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, a great deal of public sympathy in the democratic world has moved toward the people who carried it out and the cause they claimed for it. I am less interested in explaining that than in the price it costs us.

The fourth circle

The fourth circle, which I have pointed to before, is the circle of Israel’s close allies, a stabilizing anchor for building balancing regional alliances against the three circles of hostility. The states where that work has gone furthest are India, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Greece and Cyprus.

It works as a star rather than a bloc, with Israel at the meeting point, and it holds because each spoke holds rather than because the members are aligned with one another. What they share with us is a reading of the same threats, an orientation toward Washington rather than Beijing or Moscow, and existing foundations in energy, defense, intelligence and technology. There is a geography to it as well, since Azerbaijan sits beyond Iran, India beyond that, the Emirates across the Gulf, and Greece and Cyprus across from Turkey, which places us on both sides of our adversaries rather than only in front of them.

None of these states arrived as partners, and each sat in the indifferent middle not long ago. What moved them was joint production rather than sales, standing intelligence cooperation on threats we assess in similar terms, and industrial and energy arrangements that are expensive for either side to abandon. The agreement signed with Greece this year is the model.

This work is slow, it produces nothing a government can announce in its first year, and it competes for attention with fronts where people are shooting, which is why it keeps being postponed and why it has to stop being postponed.

The United States

Beyond allies, the United States belongs in a category of its own, as the only country with which we share both values and interests and therefore a common view of who threatens us. Through the war, American and Israeli officers coordinated continuously and in real time on the basis of trust rather than any signed instrument, and that delivered more than most treaties do.

I have argued before that calling this relationship aid misdescribes it and hands a weapon to the people who would like to end it, because what exists is an investment returning capability to both countries.

Three years on

Three years on, this region will never be what it was. The circles of hostility are still there, and inside them we have changed the course of every front. What remains first is to complete the strategic objectives that were not achieved, and above all to deny Iran a nuclear weapon, because while that fissile material stays in Iranian hands every other achievement of these three years can be reversed. Alongside it we have to strengthen the fourth circle with the partners we have started to build, and repair what we have with the countries that are neither our enemies nor our allies.

The map has changed, and it is up to us, to the next government and to the ones after that, to make sure it changes in our favor.