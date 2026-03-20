The Defense Memo

The Defense Memo

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Rabbi Dr. Daniel M. Zucker's avatar
Rabbi Dr. Daniel M. Zucker
Mar 20

We must see that the Iranian regime falls; anything less is a loss.

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Anthony van Dyk's avatar
Anthony van Dyk
Mar 20

Regime change in Iran would richly contribute to a lasting result.

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