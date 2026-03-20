For more than two years, Israel has been fighting on seven fronts simultaneously: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Judea and Samaria, and now, with greater force than ever, against Iran itself. The operation against Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure is the culmination of this campaign. Ask anyone in Beirut, Damascus, Gaza, or Tehran whether it was worth starting a war with Israel. In all of those cities, the answer is no. Israeli deterrence has not been this strong in a generation.

When I entered office as Minister of Defense in early 2023, I changed the operational concept and the plans for striking Iran’s nuclear sites. I determined that the effort would be based on creating an aerial corridor and achieving air superiority, rather than relying on complex plans that were not lethal enough. My starting point was that an attack on the nuclear sites would lead to war, and in that war we would need to prevail. The operational logic was clear: for every Iranian missile launched at Israel, ten tons of bombs would fall across Iran, creating a balance of achievement that would leave Iran weaker and Israel stronger.

The soldiers, commanders, and intelligence professionals who made this possible deserve deep recognition and appreciation: exceptional performance by people who gave everything asked of them, and more. Across all seven fronts, the IDF operated at a level of excellence that few militaries can match.

But there is a truth that every officer understands. The military thinker Clausewitz wrote that war is the continuation of policy by other means. The continuation of a military decision must conclude with political anchoring grounded in long-term strategy. A military decision without political translation is not victory. It is a pause in an ongoing war.

Israel’s history reflects a recurring and flawed pattern: we fight well, we achieve impressive military results, but we struggle to translate them into lasting political outcomes.

This was the case after the Six Day War, a brilliant victory that changed the face of the region in six days, but without a corresponding political outcome in real time. Only after the Yom Kippur War, and with deep American involvement, were the achievements translated into political agreements. In fact, the only war in Israel’s history where political thinking preceded and guided the military operation was the Sinai Campaign of 1956.

The most recent example is Gaza. The IDF dismantled Hamas’s organized military frameworks at an enormous cost, and the conditions for a political move were created. A hostage deal was on the table as early as the summer of 2024 and would have enabled an early start toward achieving the war’s central objective: ending Hamas rule. President Trump’s involvement, important but necessarily late given that he only entered office in January 2025, brought the hostages home, but at a heavy price: the war was halted without achieving its central objective, replacing Hamas rule with an alternative that is not Israel. The delay also meant that dozens more of convicted murderers were released from Israeli prisons as part of the deal, a price that would have been significantly lower had the decision been made earlier.

The quality of Israel’s military operations is among the highest in the world. I know this from years of personal experience, including cooperation with many militaries. Senior figures in the American, European, and regional defense establishments recognize it as well: the operational capabilities, the intelligence, the precision. But when it comes to translating those achievements into political outcomes, the appreciation turns to questions.

Israeli conservatism is understandable. Israel is a small country, surrounded by threats. But precisely for that reason, we must act now and seize the opportunity, rather than repeat the mistakes of the past.

The current campaign has created something rare: a convergence of interests among the United States, Israel, and key Arab states. Iran’s regional project has been set back, and its proxies have been severely damaged. The shared interest in regional stability is clearer than ever, and so is the ability to act on it.

But windows of opportunity like this do not stay open for long.

The Abraham Accords showed what regional change looks like when the conditions and the leadership are right. The current moment offers more: the military conditions are more favorable, the threat is more clearly understood, and the coalition is broader. It is possible to reach regional security agreements, to expand normalization, and to build a regional architecture that anchors the achievements of recent years.

President Trump is demonstrating what decisive leadership looks like: the ability to combine military, economic, and political power and deliver an outcome. There is much to learn from this approach, especially the willingness to move quickly and without hesitation from military action to political action.

It is precisely because American prestige and political capital are now invested that the chances of a durable regional arrangement are higher than ever. Such an arrangement can serve all parties, including Israel, if it acts as an active and prepared partner.

The frameworks exist. The security concepts have been developed. The regional partners are ready. The question is whether we act with the speed and unity required.

What is missing is the decision, and the leadership courage, to move from military achievement to political resolution.

The IDF and the defense establishment prepared the ground for more than two and a half years. Now, all of us must act to reach a stable solution.

There may not be another moment like this one. History does not wait, and neither should we.