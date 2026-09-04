The Defense Memo

The Defense Memo

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jon's avatar
jon
Sep 4

A good example of the Israeli position, I think Armenia could be a useful ally of Israel and are on friendly terms with Azerbaijan.

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Gonzalo Vergara's avatar
Gonzalo Vergara
Sep 4

Very interesting pragmatic assessment; much food for thought.

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