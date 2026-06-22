The Defense Memo

The Defense Memo

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Channah's avatar
Channah
Jun 22

Excellent article and explanation. A pity it cannot be conveyed in its full context to U.S politicians and to the US public and especially so after the Veep’s scathing remarks recently: that Israel should get down - metaphorically speaking - on hands and knees to show gratitude to the U.S. for the “freebies” granted it by the U.S.

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jean montecristo's avatar
jean montecristo
Jun 22

Excellent ✡️

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